TopSkills Issues All New Flight-Sim Manual

    TopSkills has released Bill Stack's newest e-book, Glass Simming 2020. At 225 pages and 11 chapters, the book explains the use of electronic flight decks and cockpits in 15 aircraft.

    From this comprehensive manual, home flight simmers can learn real aviation skills for simulating their flights like true pilots: Making flight plans with departure and destination airports and enroute waypoints. Following their flight plans on the navigation maps. Finding information about airports, waypoints, and navaids in the aviation databases. Implementing official procedures at their flight-plan airports. And much more.

    In straightforward language, the book explains Primary Flight Displays, Multi-Function Displays, Navigation Displays, control panels, Flight Management Computers, and Control Display Units. Eleven chapters are dedicated to separate aircraft. Each explains what things are, what they do, and how to use them. Descriptions and explanations are supplemented by images taken directly from the flight decks and cockpits. Some images are annotated for additional clarity. A seven-page appendix defines more than 80 abbreviations and acronyms used in the book. It is based on real-world source material, and it has been thoroughly vetted, edited, and proofread.

    Glass Simming 2020 is available in Portable Document Format (PDF) so that all flight simmers anywhere can use it effortlessly.

    "This is the first all new flight-sim book I have written in more than ten years," says author Bill Stack. "It enables realistic simulations with the latest aviation technology."

    Purchase TopSkills – Glass Simming 2020
    See other TopSkills books and videos

