  • Ant's Airplanes Releases Drifter 582 Ultralight MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-03-2022 02:32 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Ant's Airplanes Releases Drifter 582 Ultralight MSFS

    The Drifter 582 ultralight is a two seat, wire braced, tail dragger aircraft. The Austflight Drifter is an extensively modified version of the original Maxair Drifter and since the early 1980's approximately 500 have been built.

    The new Drifter for MSFS has been rebuilt with more polygons and detail to match the level of detail in the new simulator. The pilot position of the Drifter, out front and clear of the wings, provides unparalleled visibility and makes the Drifter the perfect aircraft to enjoy viewing the scenery in MSFS.

    Ant's Airplanes Releases Drifter 582 Ultralight MSFS

    Features

    • Rebuilt model for MSFS
    • Virtual tablet provides access to user preferences and an autopilot for those times you want to fly hands free
    • Free demo available
    • 13 liveries included.
    • Wheeled and float models
    • Genuine engine sounds
    • Animations for tiedowns, wheel chocks and pitot covers
    • Animated pilot and passenger models which can be displayed or hidden
    • Paint kit available

    Ant's Airplanes Releases Drifter 582 Ultralight MSFS

    Ant's Airplanes Releases Drifter 582 Ultralight MSFS

    Source
    Download free demo
    Download paint kit

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    Awesome news for VR...DLSS coming to MSFS

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 03:56 PM Go to last post
    usb777

    AIG Not Working

    Thread Starter: usb777

    Updated to the 1.22 and since the marketplace buttons were grayed out decided to start new reinstall but the discovered I couldn't ,reinstall the AIG...

    Last Post By: usb777 Today, 03:05 PM Go to last post
    C.R.V

    Attempt to Purchase from Marketplace

    Thread Starter: C.R.V

    Payment format (Refer to Attached) only allows for an American address. Attempt to insert a Canadian address results in a failed attempt. ...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    The Navy ripped up my pilots license!!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I climbed to the top of the world, I'm now in the brig........

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 12:13 PM Go to last post