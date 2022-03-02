Ant's Airplanes Releases Drifter 582 Ultralight MSFS

The Drifter 582 ultralight is a two seat, wire braced, tail dragger aircraft. The Austflight Drifter is an extensively modified version of the original Maxair Drifter and since the early 1980's approximately 500 have been built.

The new Drifter for MSFS has been rebuilt with more polygons and detail to match the level of detail in the new simulator. The pilot position of the Drifter, out front and clear of the wings, provides unparalleled visibility and makes the Drifter the perfect aircraft to enjoy viewing the scenery in MSFS.

Features

Rebuilt model for MSFS

Virtual tablet provides access to user preferences and an autopilot for those times you want to fly hands free

Free demo available

13 liveries included.

Wheeled and float models

Genuine engine sounds

Animations for tiedowns, wheel chocks and pitot covers

Animated pilot and passenger models which can be displayed or hidden

Paint kit available

Source

Download free demo

Download paint kit