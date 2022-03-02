Ant's Airplanes Releases Drifter 582 Ultralight MSFS

The Drifter 582 ultralight is a two seat, wire braced, tail dragger aircraft. The Austflight Drifter is an extensively modified version of the original Maxair Drifter and since the early 1980's approximately 500 have been built.
The new Drifter for MSFS has been rebuilt with more polygons and detail to match the level of detail in the new simulator. The pilot position of the Drifter, out front and clear of the wings, provides unparalleled visibility and makes the Drifter the perfect aircraft to enjoy viewing the scenery in MSFS.
Features
- Rebuilt model for MSFS
- Virtual tablet provides access to user preferences and an autopilot for those times you want to fly hands free
- Free demo available
- 13 liveries included.
- Wheeled and float models
- Genuine engine sounds
- Animations for tiedowns, wheel chocks and pitot covers
- Animated pilot and passenger models which can be displayed or hidden
- Paint kit available