Aeroplane Heaven Halts FSX/P3D Development

After much deliberation we have taken the decision to halt all development for FSX and P3D (all versions). It is not a decision we have taken lightly but we feel now is the time to focus on the new simulator.

As a result we have also decided to make all our FSX/P3D products free to download. We have arranged with Orbx to carry the free titles.

We are currently arranging with our vendors to remove the products from their inventories. This may take a little while.

So, if you are considering purchasing an FSX or P3D product from us or one of our vendors, don't! Wait for Monday the 7th of February and download whatever you are after, absolutely free!

Also, some good news for anybody having already bought an AH FSX or P3D product since January 21st 2022. You are entitled to a full refund from your vendor by presenting your receipt or order number.

Thanks to all our valued customers who have bought from us in the past and we hope sincerely that you will continue to support us into the future. Interesting times are ahead.

Source