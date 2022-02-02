FlyingIron MSFS P-38L Update 1.0.3 Now Available

Update 1.0.3 is now available! This update mainly addresses the left engine issue, but also has a a few other fixes and improvements.

Changelog

Fixed CAT issue causing issues with the left engine

Improved VR camera setup

Fixed spoilers not deploying in the air

Added Open Canopy simvar to support hardware users

The Lockheed P-38 Lightning is an American single-seated, twin piston-engined fighter aircraft that was used during World War II. Developed for the United States Army Air Corps by the Lockheed Corporation, the P-38 incorporated a distinctive twin-boom design with a central nacelle containing the cockpit and armament.

Source