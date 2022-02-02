FlyingIron MSFS P-38L Update 1.0.3 Now Available

Update 1.0.3 is now available! This update mainly addresses the left engine issue, but also has a a few other fixes and improvements.
Changelog
- Fixed CAT issue causing issues with the left engine
- Improved VR camera setup
- Fixed spoilers not deploying in the air
- Added Open Canopy simvar to support hardware users
The Lockheed P-38 Lightning is an American single-seated, twin piston-engined fighter aircraft that was used during World War II. Developed for the United States Army Air Corps by the Lockheed Corporation, the P-38 incorporated a distinctive twin-boom design with a central nacelle containing the cockpit and armament.