FeelThere Offers Details On Tower! Simulator 3

Do you want more news about Tower Simulator 3? Of course!

(1) On the screen you can select the arrival runway as usual and also the following filters: C (Cargo), W (Wide Body), N (Narrow Body), R (Regional), B (Business), T (Turbo), or P (Prop).

(2) Each airport will have a separate configuration file for the electronic strip so you can have custom strips for each airport. You can set the number of columns, functions, colors of the strip (even you can add an image as a background). You can configure the information on the strip for every block as well. To make them look like this:

We are excited to reveal the biggest development of 2021 and introduce a new generation to the amazing industry of aviation and air traffic control. Since our last upgrade back in 2017, when we released Tower!3D and Tower!3D Pro, we've come a long way to announce that this year we are developing the next Tower! Simulator 3.

This is not just an update or fix. This new version will leave you shocked! Designed to allow aviation fans, enthusiasts, ATC students and anyone interested in air traffic control to play and practice controlling from their living room.

