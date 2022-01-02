PMDG Announces Update To Operations Center

It isn't very often you will publish something that we know in advance is going to break functionality on your machine, but this is one of those times.

In the coming days we are going to publish an update to the PMDG Operations Center that is going to change how the OC interacts with the PMDG DC-6 for MSFS. This NOTAM is designed to get some information in front of PMDG DC-6 for MSFS customers so that you can be adequately prepared for the change.

The good news is that PMDG DC-6 for MSFS users who come to us from MS Marketplace will finally have access to all the rest of the livery library!

Who does this apply to?

PMDG DC-6 for MSFS Users Only.

This notam does not apply to any other product.

Summary

The current build of OC2 is incompatible with the DC-6 delivered through Microsoft Marketplace.

This update will allow OC2 to handle the DC-6 from pmdg.com and MS Marketplace identically.

If you already have the DC-6 from pmdg.com and have installed some liveries, there is a minor housekeeping task required prior to updating.

If you already have the DC-6 from MS Marketplace installed, and you have installed some liveries manually, there is a minor housekeeping task required prior to updating.

Overview

One of the "unknowns" we have been waiting to unwrap involves how to gracefully manage livery installation for both pmdg.com and MS Marketplace users. MSFS does a really good job of unifying the customer experience so that no matter what platform you are on, you get a single, common experience- so we had high hopes that this would be an easy task from a development standpoint.

We couldn't have been more wrong.

There is a long and windy road here that involves encryption, protected locations, multiple work directories and the like- but none of that is very interesting so I will skip over it here. The end result is this:

Effective with this update, the following changes will take place:

OC2 has a single, unified operating method for all PMDG DC-6 for MSFS users (except Xbox users, obviously.)

OC2 will no longer install liveries within the aircraft proper. All liveries are now standardized to be installed in their own directory.

OC2 can now deal with the (absurdly) long path names (> 260 characters!) that sometimes pop up in MSFS.

This update will roll out next week. You will see an advisory about it inside the Operations Center when you run it.

What you need to do:

Now, the important bit here is the second bullet point. Since we are changing the location where we store liveries, this means you will want to uninstall ALL liveries that you added to the PMDG DC-6 for MSFS prior to installing this upgrade. You can do this right away, or wait until the OC2 alerts you that the new update is ready- either way is fine. But- **BEFORE YOU INSTALL THE OC2 UPDATE** go into the OC2 you currently have installed and uninstall the liveries you added to the PMDG DC-6 for MSFS.

Then run the update. And reinstall your liveries.

It is that simple.

If you are not a PMDG DC-6 for MSFS user, this update will fold in without any action required on your part.

We will publish a notam in the OC2 that points to this instruction set... and if you see other folks out there wondering what it means or how to deal with it- please do point them here so we can help them. It isn't a difficult task, but getting the word out to everyone is going to be important to users who perhaps aren't as familiar with the PMDG Operations Center.

Thanks everyone. Let us know if you have any questions, or if you hit any knee-knockers.

