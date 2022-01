MSFS 2020 World Update VII: Australia Released

Soar over the renowned Great Barrier Reef, visit the vast regions of Western Australia, and marvel at the natural beauty of Mount Wellington. From the dusty red outback to shimmering coastlines and sugar white sand beaches, explore the country's most spectacular sights.

A country known for being as diverse as it is beautiful, this great Southern land presents a bucket list of jaw-dropping natural formations and modern man-made wonders - now enhanced with exceptional graphic improvements.

