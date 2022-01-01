  • Taburet - Australia Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-31-2022 05:45 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Australia Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees around coastlines. It has a range of action of around 50 m; this means trees up to 25 m into the sea and up to 25 m inland are removed. It does not remove photogrammetry or photogrammetry trees.

    The mod has now improved further. We can now not only clear the trees but clearing while shaping the trees around coastlines as we have improved the precision of the areas this mod interacts with. Coastlines now show at their best with nice naturally shaped vegetation; sloping and precisely shaped on cliffs or beaches; changing coastlines flights views to a far more credible sight.

    Purchase Taburet - Australia Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Agrajag

    Honeycomb Alpha Confusion with Start Switch

    Thread Starter: Agrajag

    Okay, what am I not grasping with my new Honeycomb Alpha yoke (which is amazing)? It has a starter key/switch that moves between Off, R, L, Both and...

    Last Post By: Badger26 Today, 06:56 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Leaving Berlin-Tempelhof (Avro York)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    This was a common flight after the Berlin airlift. Among the other planes, the british Yorks did their very best, imagine: a plane every...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 06:36 PM Go to last post
    johnost

    Flying Car gets Approval

    Thread Starter: johnost

    A flying car capable of hitting speeds of 100 mph while flying as high as 8,000 feet has garnered approval from the Slovak Transport Authority. ...

    Last Post By: johnost Today, 06:12 PM Go to last post
    zswobbie1

    Installing FS2004 into Windows 10 & Copying FS2004 from your OLD PC to your NEW PC

    Thread Starter: zswobbie1

    To INSTALL FS2004 to your new Windows 10 PC 1. Install into C:\ NOT into it's default C:\Program Files 2. Install the 9.1 updatel 3. Install the...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 06:11 PM Go to last post