IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020 v1.0.2 Released

Changelog 1.0.2 31-Jan-2022

General stability update (new HMD), new repaints and miscellaneous fixes/improvements.

(Old HMD) Removed obsolete Javascript code for HUD collimation

(Old HMD) Removed obsolete Javascript code for Flight Director functions

(Old HMD) Removed unused Javascript code for Boeing FMA, ILS and Vertical Speed indicator

(Old HMD) Improved symbology collimation

NEW HMD: Entirely rewritten on the basis of the F/A-18E HUD from Asobo, with several improvements and customizations

Changed engine sound samples and modified volume

Added VMFA-314 livery for the F-35C (courtesy of Richard Luycx)

Added VMFA-211 high and low viz liveries for F-35B (courtesy of Richard Luycx)

Added VMFA-122 high and low viz liveries for F-35B (courtesy of Richard Luycx)

Fixed texture mirroring issue on F-35B NLG Doors

Fixed US roundel position on F-35C wings lower surfaces

Fixed incorrect painting of air intakes inner surfaces (all models)

Added different downwash effects (neutral, water and dust) for F-35B when in STOVL mode

Improved Low Altitude warning logic

Fixed incorrect material assignment in F-35C intakes (virtual cockpit only)

Fixed visual hole in aircraft ground shadow (when viewed from the Virtual Cockpit)

Added several sounds missing from the virtual cockpit (safety ribbons, ejection seat lever and some switches)

Added "click" sound to PCD interaction for improved feedback

Minor fix to ICAO codes and model names

Reworked pilot visibility conditions (hopefully this shoudl work in multiplayer)

Automatic speedbrake retraction if throttle is above 85%

Automatic speedbrake extension during landing ground roll

Added "radio noise" filtering to LSO voices

Improved "Prandtl-Glauert" singularity visibility conditions

Special Effects are now visible from the cockpit *

* NOTE: due to a glitch in the sim, if you change view when an effect is playing it may stick to "on" condition on the new view. Cycling views will typically fix the glitch.

Important – Due to several reports of random CTD issues, we have indentfied the HMD code to be a cause of potential instability on some systems. To fix the problem we have created a new HMD basing it on the Asobo SuperHornet code – however it is missing some functionalities of the “complete” version. The new HMD is the default, the old one can be re-activated by following the instructions at the end of the panel.cfg file in the F-35A panel folder. DO NOT ATTEMPT to change this is you are not familiar with .cfg file editing, although backup .cfgs are included.

Changelog 1.0.2 Hotfix 31-Jan-2022

Add-on repackaged (previous build had missing files and configurations)

Minor improvement to tailhook logic

Minor fix to FCS page (“HOOK” caption was overlapping other captions)

IPP Cabin Pressurization knob now defaults to NORM

About The IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions.

It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The aircraft has three main variants: the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) F-35B, and the carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) F-35C.

Key features of this rendition for Microsoft Flight Simulator are:

Detailed representation of the three variants of the aircraft, showcasing individual differences and commonalities

Detailed external visual model and cockpit, based on extensive research

Realistic pilot interface through the Primary Control Display (PCD) based on real world simulators

Liveries for all the air forces and services that are currently flying the F-35

Realistic flight dynamics based on publicly available data

STOVL capabilities for the F-35B

Carrier capabilities for the F-35C (special code to perform assisted takeoff and landing from any static surface)

Sound package based on real world recordings

NOTE: The package only depicts the Vehicle Systems and some essential Mission Systems. The following mission systems are NOT simulated:

RADAR

DAS

EOTS/TFLIR

RWR

Sensor fusion

