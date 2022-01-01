AG Sim - Bad Ragaz Airfield LSZE for MSFS 2020

Bad Ragaz Airfield is located right in the middle of the Alps and in the Canton of St. Gallen. This cute airfield is near to the Freudenberg Castle Ruins and has a lot of perfect landscapes. You will enjoy our special surrounding models and MSFS' brilliant graphics a lot. We worked hard to give you the best flying experience and we created all of our models with PBR texturing technology. Also, we added special night lightning and Castle Ruins of Freudenberg itself. We are proud to present this airfield to you.

What to expect from AG Sim - Bad Ragaz Airfield?

3D buildings created with details

8K and PBR textures

Ground texture renewed

Vegetation arrangement

Gliders, glider trailers and static aircraft

Accurate slope

Surrounding models

Fair price for everyone

