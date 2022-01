VSKYLABS Releases Video Of RC Carbon Gunship 950

Following on from our previous news article, VSKYLABS have now released a second video, this time showing their RC Carbon Gunship 950 flying in storm conditions:

The VSKYLABS Carbon Gunship 950 is a 1:7 scale advanced RC turbine powered Helicopter simulation for X-Plane flight simulator.

In this video: Flight testing in severe weather conditions.

Thunderstorm conditions, wind 20 knots gusting 25, mild turbulence, mild gusts and wind shear. Flying mode: Unassisted (gyro assisted mode disabled).