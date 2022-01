Taburet - Night3D USA Northeast MSFS

Night3D USA Northeast package covers the whole northeastern portion of the United States. Lamp posts have been added to cover all urban areas along with other roads away from urban centers. Works along default lights system adding further illumination to the MSFS environment radiated by the lamp posts. Version 3.

