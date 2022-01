Skyline Simulations Shares Images of Upcoming Cessna 350

Over on their Facebook page, Skyline Simulations have shared a few renders of their upcoming Cessna 350 Corvalis:

The Cessna 350 Corvalis is a composite construction, single-engine, normally aspirated, fixed-gear, low-wing general aviation aircraft that was built by Cessna Aircraft until the end of 2010. The aircraft was formerly built by Columbia Aircraft and called the Columbia 350 until late 2007.

Source