    IndiaFoxtEcho - Update On F-35 CTDs

    We have been working hard for the past few weeks to try and understand the reason why so many users are experiencing CTDs of the F-35. As far as we can tell, the problem is generated by the custom HUD/HMD JavaScript/HTML5 code.

    Why this happens on some machines, and not on others is still a mystery.

    We have created a new HUD/HMD basing it on the Super Hornet one from Asobo - early tests seem to indicate that may solve the problems for all the users who had frequent CTDs with the F-35.

    The current opt-in (more accurate for the F-35) will be still available as "opt-in" for users who want it.

    We will be working the whole weekend to try and deploy the new build as soon as possible. If it is confirmed to be more stable for a larger user base we will release it for the Marketplace.

    The new build will also bring several small improvements and bug-fixes, along with new repaints and the much requested downwash effects for the F-35B.

