  • MSFS 2020 Development Update January 27, 2022

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-28-2022 11:29 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 Development Update January 27, 2022 ,/p>

    World Update 7: Australia is set to release this coming Monday, January 31st, at 1pm PT (2100Z). We will post more details about the World Update upon release.

    SDK Update

    • We started a revamp of the Aircraft Editor, alongside the creation of the How to make an Aircraft tutorial.
    DevMode:

    • Work is continuing on the weather API for WASM (exposing same bitmaps that are available in JavaScript).
    • We fixed Marketplace Data validation upon building a package.

    Scenery Editor:

    • The "Ungroup" button is no longer available for airports.
    • We removed the Enter key shortcut to rename a window.
    • We fixed a freeze when duplicating a large group of sceneries.
    • We fixed a crash with projected meshes.

    Visual Effects Editor

    • We fixed an issue with live update when editing visual effect blocks.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Badger26

    Honda Jet window shade problem

    Thread Starter: Badger26

    I recently got the Honda Jet freeware addon from FlyAwaySimulation but I can't seem to get the interior cabin window shades to open. I even tried...

    Last Post By: berlopez Today, 12:46 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 16

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Few of my favourites: Please click on the pics for a better view:

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 12:00 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Multi Player Range slider needed!

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Can we have a range slider for on-line traffic say as low as 5 miles upto 100 miles.... there is no reason on earth why we should see every players...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    SGPilot88

    Accurate Simulator for Real Life Practice

    Thread Starter: SGPilot88

    Hello, I am a student planning to take a Private Pilot License and is looking for a simulator. I been googling and watching YouTube of mainly 3...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 11:15 AM Go to last post