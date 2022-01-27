MSFS 2020 Development Update January 27, 2022

World Update 7: Australia is set to release this coming Monday, January 31st, at 1pm PT (2100Z). We will post more details about the World Update upon release.
SDK Update
- We started a revamp of the Aircraft Editor, alongside the creation of the How to make an Aircraft tutorial.
- Work is continuing on the weather API for WASM (exposing same bitmaps that are available in JavaScript).
- We fixed Marketplace Data validation upon building a package.
Scenery Editor:
- The "Ungroup" button is no longer available for airports.
- We removed the Enter key shortcut to rename a window.
- We fixed a freeze when duplicating a large group of sceneries.
- We fixed a crash with projected meshes.
Visual Effects Editor
- We fixed an issue with live update when editing visual effect blocks.