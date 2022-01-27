MSFS 2020 Development Update January 27, 2022

World Update 7: Australia is set to release this coming Monday, January 31st, at 1pm PT (2100Z). We will post more details about the World Update upon release.

SDK Update

We started a revamp of the Aircraft Editor, alongside the creation of the How to make an Aircraft tutorial.

Work is continuing on the weather API for WASM (exposing same bitmaps that are available in JavaScript).

We fixed Marketplace Data validation upon building a package.

DevMode:

Scenery Editor:

The "Ungroup" button is no longer available for airports.

We removed the Enter key shortcut to rename a window.

We fixed a freeze when duplicating a large group of sceneries.

We fixed a crash with projected meshes.

Visual Effects Editor

We fixed an issue with live update when editing visual effect blocks.

