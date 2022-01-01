FlyByWire Improves A32NX EFB Dashboard

We have added a small convenience detail in the EFB dashboard - you can now check out the textual METAR for your selected airports. Available now in the development version.

Stay tuned for some more EFB updates!

An electronic flight bag (EFB) is an electronic information management device that helps flight crews perform flight management tasks more easily and efficiently with less paper providing the reference material often found in the pilot's carry-on flight bag, including the flight-crew operating manual, navigational charts, etc. In addition, the EFB can host purpose-built software applications to automate other functions normally conducted by hand, such as take-off performance calculations.

The EFB gets its name from the traditional pilot's flight bag, which is typically a heavy (up to or over 18 kg or 40 lb) documents bag that pilots carry to the cockpit.

Source