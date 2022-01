Navigraph Chart Cycle 2201 Released

Update your tools and add-on aircraft FMS databases using the FMS Data Manager and using the Navigraph Navdata Center for MSFS 2020 users. The current Jeppesen charts are already available through the Navigraph Charts apps.

About Navigraph

The aim for Navigraph is to provide the international flight simulation community with tools and software like those available to the aviation industry.

