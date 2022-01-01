  • This Day in Aviation--FH Phantom First Flight

    On this day in 1945, the FH Phantom made its first flight.

    The Phantom was a twinjet fighter aircraft designed and first flown during World War II for the United States Navy. The Phantom was the first purely jet-powered aircraft to land on an American aircraft carrier and the first jet deployed by the United States Marine Corps. Although with the end of the war, only 62 FH-1s were built, it helped prove the viability of carrier-based jet fighters.

    If you're an FSX user and would like to try your hand at flying the FH Phantom, why not head on over to the file library and check out the excellent FSX model by Paul Clawson:

    FSX McDonnell FH-1 Phantom with Updated Panel: fsx_mcdonnell_fh1phantom_updated.zip

