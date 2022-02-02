Review: Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg P3D

Introduction

Hello everyone! In this review I shall be looking at Aerosoft's/ Sim-Wings Hamburg. I have had my eyes on this product for a while now, and I am very excited to try it out. Hamburg is the 5th largest airport in Germany, serving over 17 million passengers in 2019. It's known for its iconic terminal design, which has even been replicated by modellers at the cities 'Miniatur Wunderland'. So, with that said, let's see what this scenery looks like in P3D V5.3.

Installation And Configurator

The installation procedure was a quick and simple process. As per normal with Aerosoft products, a simple installer is run, and then the product activated via an internet connection.

After the installation process is complete, the configurator will then open. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised at the number of customisable options available for this product. I particularly liked the option to control the intensity of the runway lights. Overall, it's the small touches like these that I really appreciate, as it truly makes the product feel like your own.

If you find yourself at a loose end with the installation process, help is on hand with the included manual. This contains instructions to install/uninstall the scenery, as well as recommended settings.

Main Terminal

Hamburg as I have already mentioned, has a very distinctive terminal design, but did you know that the building is actually two terminals instead of one?

The terminal in this add-on has been fabulously crafted by Sim-Wings, and really is a work of art. It features PBR and high-quality textures throughout the entire building and it looks fantastic. What makes the airport stand-out even further is the use of transparent glass; I haven't seen any other airport scenery use this much of it before. The result of this, is that the amount of detail present, is simply astonishing, and adds another level of life and realism to the airport.

Apron Areas

Moving on to the apron areas, and it was nice to see that these too were very well modelled. They include plenty of ground clutter, plus accurately placed stand markings. The developers even got the docking system spot on as well. However, I felt slightly disappointed in that 'SODE' had not been used for the Jetbridges, instead it was the default 'CTRL - J' ones. However, there is a silver lining though, as it is possible to download a SODE file, available at: http://www.sim-wings.de/SUPPORT_SODE.htm

General Aviation Area And Hangars

Heading over to the western side of the airport, and you will find a huge general aviation ramp, just like the real airport.

All the stands were present, just like its commercial counterpart, and they were well modelled with accurate stand markings. Texturing too was good, with the whole area looking highly authentic. Unlike the commercial stands, there was hardly any ground clutter, which again, is just like the real airport, so well done to the developers for spotting this!

Another key part of this area was what looks to be a terminal building located next to runway 15/33. At first glance, I thought this was a separate commercial terminal building, however after scouring the internet, I am still none the wiser to its use. If someone could possibly enlighten me, I would appreciate it.