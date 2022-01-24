FlyJSim Releases Patch For Q4XP For X-Plane

New patch! You will need to reactivate the aircraft upon updating.

Patch Notes: 1.15, Date : January 24th, 2022

UNS

Improve popup FMS to use borderless windows and keyboard capture.

Add panel texture capture for other display popups.

Add ability to scroll north-up MFD map by selecting legs in FPL page.

Fix 0049/timezone entries not allowing negative timezone offset.

Fix 0046/DTO HOLD causing FMS to sequence into hold too early.

Fix attempt 0050/FMS not showing landing page on landing.

Improve glideslope capture trip conditions to avoid ignoring valid glideslope signal.

Ensure that DTO doesn't discard overfly flag from waypoints.

Fix MFD map colors appearing dim.

Fix bug that could cause slowdowns in popup FMS click detection.

Enable autopilot controllers debug menus in release build.

Fix manual approach activation not triggering VNAV approach mode.

Fix hdg intercept after manual app activation cancelling approach.

