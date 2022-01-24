FlyJSim Releases Patch For Q4XP For X-Plane

New patch! You will need to reactivate the aircraft upon updating.
Patch Notes: 1.15, Date : January 24th, 2022
UNS
- Improve popup FMS to use borderless windows and keyboard capture.
- Add panel texture capture for other display popups.
- Add ability to scroll north-up MFD map by selecting legs in FPL page.
- Fix 0049/timezone entries not allowing negative timezone offset.
- Fix 0046/DTO HOLD causing FMS to sequence into hold too early.
- Fix attempt 0050/FMS not showing landing page on landing.
- Improve glideslope capture trip conditions to avoid ignoring valid glideslope signal.
- Ensure that DTO doesn't discard overfly flag from waypoints.
- Fix MFD map colors appearing dim.
- Fix bug that could cause slowdowns in popup FMS click detection.
- Enable autopilot controllers debug menus in release build.
- Fix manual approach activation not triggering VNAV approach mode.
- Fix hdg intercept after manual app activation cancelling approach.
