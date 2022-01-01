SoFly Weather Preset Pro Epic Update v1.30

SoFly announces the new "Epic Update" to Weather Preset Pro. This update includes ten additional weather presets that create epic scenes within the flight simulator.

Since the release of Weather Preset Pro, we have committed to providing free updates to our customers and providing even more value to the utility product.

Changelog V1.30

Epic Update:

Epic Clouds 1

Epic Clouds 2

Epic High Level Clouds

Epic Low Level Clouds

Epic Overcast

Epic Rolling Clouds

Epic Snow Clouds

Epic Storm Clouds

Epic Ultra High Level Clouds

Epic Waves

Note To Previous Customers

About Weather Preset Pro

Previous customers should be aware of the new instructions (included in the package) on how to remove the old version and install the new version. This new version must be installed directly in the 'community' folder for their MSFS installation.

Weather Preset Pro adds over 70 custom made presets that cover a wide range of weather types and scenarios. Many of the presets go beyond what can be achieved through the built-in system by adding even deeper snow layers, reduced visibility and increasing the amount of precipitation. This enables users to experience much more realistic storm scenarios, opens up the possibilities for sandstorms and also helps to reduce visibility for those CAT III approaches.

Weather Preset Pro is perfect for those who are looking to recreate breathtaking weather conditions anywhere in the world. Have a blizzard sweep across humid destinations or a Tropical Storm take place in the heart of London. All of the changes can be made on-the-fly from within the simulator without the need for an additional application.

Weather Preset Pro doesn’t change or alter live weather and is aimed at those looking to have different weather types in their sim from a range we’ve included. Many of the presets included are custom-made beyond what is possible using the in-built sliders meaning conditions such as Sandstorms, Hurricanes and Tropical Storms are even more daunting and realistic.

Purchase SoFly - Weather Preset Pro - MSFS

Also available: SoFly – A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020