  • SoFly Weather Preset Pro Epic Update v1.30

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-25-2022 11:40 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    SoFly Releases Weather Preset Pro

    SoFly announces the new "Epic Update" to Weather Preset Pro. This update includes ten additional weather presets that create epic scenes within the flight simulator.

    Since the release of Weather Preset Pro, we have committed to providing free updates to our customers and providing even more value to the utility product.

    Changelog V1.30

    Epic Update:

    • Epic Clouds 1
    • Epic Clouds 2
    • Epic High Level Clouds
    • Epic Low Level Clouds
    • Epic Overcast
    • Epic Rolling Clouds
    • Epic Snow Clouds
    • Epic Storm Clouds
    • Epic Ultra High Level Clouds
    • Epic Waves

    Note To Previous Customers

    Previous customers should be aware of the new instructions (included in the package) on how to remove the old version and install the new version. This new version must be installed directly in the 'community' folder for their MSFS installation.

    About Weather Preset Pro

    Weather Preset Pro adds over 70 custom made presets that cover a wide range of weather types and scenarios. Many of the presets go beyond what can be achieved through the built-in system by adding even deeper snow layers, reduced visibility and increasing the amount of precipitation. This enables users to experience much more realistic storm scenarios, opens up the possibilities for sandstorms and also helps to reduce visibility for those CAT III approaches.

    SoFly - Weather Preset Pro

    Weather Preset Pro is perfect for those who are looking to recreate breathtaking weather conditions anywhere in the world. Have a blizzard sweep across humid destinations or a Tropical Storm take place in the heart of London. All of the changes can be made on-the-fly from within the simulator without the need for an additional application.

    Weather Preset Pro doesn’t change or alter live weather and is aimed at those looking to have different weather types in their sim from a range we’ve included. Many of the presets included are custom-made beyond what is possible using the in-built sliders meaning conditions such as Sandstorms, Hurricanes and Tropical Storms are even more daunting and realistic.

    SoFly - Weather Preset Pro

    Purchase SoFly - Weather Preset Pro - MSFS
    Also available: SoFly – A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Miss Helen

    Thread Starter: jankees

    work in progress: jk1428 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1431 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1422 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post
    chausler49

    Flight Manual for Aircraft purchased in marketplace

    Thread Starter: chausler49

    Yet another dumb question but here goes. I cannot seem to locate the flight manuals for any aircraft purchased in MSFS 2020 marketplace. I have the...

    Last Post By: chausler49 Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: TopSkills Announces All New Flight-Sim Manual

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23723-TopSkills-Announces-All-New-Flight-Sim-Manual

    Last Post By: ftldave Today, 09:17 AM Go to last post
    timon129

    Complete Newcomer - my OBS/CDI wont activate

    Thread Starter: timon129

    Apologies in advance if I am not using the correct terminology - I am new to MSFS 2020 I have got to grips with the basics - I am trying a VOR...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:03 AM Go to last post