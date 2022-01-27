  • Review: Just Flight - PA-28-161 Warrior II For Prepar3D

    Introduction

    In this review, I shall be looking at the Just Flight Piper Warrior II for Prepar3D. I was extremely keen to fly this aircraft in the sim, as only a few weeks earlier I had been given the opportunity to fly one for real.

    This vintage aircraft was first produced in the 1960s and since then has obtained a cult status within the general aviation sector. A four-seater light aircraft, it is usually used for pilot training and for personal use.

    Just Flight's version of the Piper Warrior focusses on the '161' variant. This was the last version of the Warrior II, rolling off the production line in 1977. The main difference between this model and earlier versions, was that it had the most powerful engine of the series.

    Installation

    Installing Just Flight models is normally a breeze for me, however due to some faults at my end, I have not been able to install the package into P3D v5 (even with the excellent help from the Just Flight support team). Due to this, I decided to install the Warrior into P3D v4, and this went without issue.

    Just Flight - PA-28-161 Warrior II for Prepar3D     Just Flight - PA-28-161 Warrior II for Prepar3D

    Just Flight - PA-28-161 Warrior II for Prepar3D     Just Flight - PA-28-161 Warrior II for Prepar3D

    Documentation

    Included within the package are two documents, a manual which is a basic overview of the aircraft and its systems, and another which contains performance data. Despite them being rather basic compared to some heavy-duty manuals included with larger, more complex aircraft, they are still highly informative.

    Exterior

    The Warrior II package from Just Flight comes with eight stunning liveries in total, three of which are UK registered, with the others being from Australia, USA, France, Germany, and Canada.

    Both the modelling and the texturing of the aircraft is superb, with even rivets being visible on the numerous airframe panels.

    I've noticed with PA28's, that they tend to have overly large beacon lights on the vertical stabiliser, and this is true of the Just Flight model.

    The Piper Warrior is very much a mechanical aircraft (none of your fancy computerized equipment here), and that's really the impression you get with this model. Everywhere you look, there are metallic connections at work, with the most prominent being for the flaps and elevators. Overall, I'm very impressed with how Just Flight have modelled the exterior of the Piper.

