Dreamflight Studios Announces McClellan-Palomar Airport MSFS

McClellan-Palomar Airport is a public airport three miles southeast of Carlsbad in San Diego County, California. It is owned by the County of San Diego. The airport is used for both general aviation and commercial aviation. McClellan-Palomar Airport covers 466 acres (189 ha) and has one asphalt runway, 6/24, 4,897 ft by 150 ft (1,493 m by 46 m). The airport also has one asphalt helipad that is 100 by 100 feet (30 x 30 m).

Source

If you're a MSFS user and like the look off McClellan-Palomar Airport, then why not head on over to the file library and check out the freeware version by CaptainVTOL:

captainvtol_kcrq-master.zip