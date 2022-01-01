  • Dreamflight Studios Announces McClellan-Palomar Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-24-2022 07:27 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Dreamflight Studios Announces McClellan-Palomar Airport MSFS

    McClellan-Palomar Airport is a public airport three miles southeast of Carlsbad in San Diego County, California. It is owned by the County of San Diego. The airport is used for both general aviation and commercial aviation. McClellan-Palomar Airport covers 466 acres (189 ha) and has one asphalt runway, 6/24, 4,897 ft by 150 ft (1,493 m by 46 m). The airport also has one asphalt helipad that is 100 by 100 feet (30 x 30 m).

    Dreamflight Studios Announces McClellan-Palomar Airport MSFS

    Source

    If you're a MSFS user and like the look off McClellan-Palomar Airport, then why not head on over to the file library and check out the freeware version by CaptainVTOL:

    captainvtol_kcrq-master.zip

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    Bit illegal in Panama: DH-"Dove" (FSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Leaving Selva, an old WW-2 airstrip with a cargo of "mail" (honest) to the nearest island. Selva is a beautiful liitle freeware FSX scenery, but...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 07:24 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Man oh man.......

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Von Peerhovens all have nerves of steel, but eeeehh.....:rolleyes::eek: Please click on the pics to enlarge: No worries, it was behind us,...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 07:22 PM Go to last post
    Rescue 936

    Project EV97 Eurostar

    Thread Starter: Rescue 936

    Does anyone know where the Project EV97 may be available for download? By a man who I know's first name is Hans? Cheers

    Last Post By: mhanciplak Today, 06:44 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Red tail

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk1311 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1297 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1314 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1317 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:24 PM Go to last post