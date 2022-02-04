  • TopSkills Announces All New Flight-Sim Manual

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-24-2022 06:02 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TopSkills Announces All New Flight-Sim Manual

    TopSkills announces February 4, 2022 as the release date for Bill Stack's newest e-book, Glass Simming 2020. At 225 pages and 11 chapters, the book will explain the use of electronic flight decks and cockpits in 15 aircraft.

    From this comprehensive manual, home flight simmers can learn real aviation skills for simulating their flights like true pilots: Making flight plans with departure and destination airports and enroute waypoints. Following their flight plans on the navigation maps. Finding information about airports, waypoints, and navaids in the aviation databases. Implementing official procedures at their flight-plan airports. And much more.

    In straightforward language, the book explains Primary Flight Displays, Multi-Function Displays, Navigation Displays, control panels, Flight Management Computers, and Control Display Units. Eleven chapters are dedicated to separate aircraft. Each explains what things are, what they do, and how to use them. Descriptions and explanations are supplemented by images taken directly from the flight decks and cockpits. Some images are annotated for additional clarity. A seven-page appendix defines more than 80 abbreviations and acronyms used in the book. It is based on real-world source material, and it has been thoroughly vetted, edited, and proofread.

    Glass Simming 2020 will be available in Portable Document Format (PDF) so that all flight simmers anywhere can use it effortlessly.

    The FlightSim.Com Store is taking sharply discounted advance orders toward the February 4 release date.

    Pre-Order TopSkills - Glass Simming 2020
    See other TopSkills producs for MSFS 2020

    NOTE: When you pre-order the book it will be added to your FlightSim.Com Store customer account. After the book is released on February 4th you can login to the store, go to "My Account", and download the book.

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. X-Plane,
    4. HN,
    5. Prepar3D,
    6. MSFS,
    7. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    Bit illegal in Panama: DH-"Dove" (FSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Leaving Selva, an old WW-2 airstrip with a cargo of "mail" (honest) to the nearest island. Selva is a beautiful liitle freeware FSX scenery, but...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 07:24 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Man oh man.......

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Von Peerhovens all have nerves of steel, but eeeehh.....:rolleyes::eek: Please click on the pics to enlarge: No worries, it was behind us,...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 07:22 PM Go to last post
    Rescue 936

    Project EV97 Eurostar

    Thread Starter: Rescue 936

    Does anyone know where the Project EV97 may be available for download? By a man who I know's first name is Hans? Cheers

    Last Post By: mhanciplak Today, 06:44 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Red tail

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk1311 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1297 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1314 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1317 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:24 PM Go to last post