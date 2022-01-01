  • IndiaFoxtEcho - Ford-Class Carriers for MSFS

    This package contains static, landable objects for the Ford class ships and is primarily meant as companion of IndiaFoxtEcho F-35C and T-45C aircrafts for carrier recovery and launch operation.

    The Gerald R. Ford class is a class of nuclear powered aircraft carriers currently being constructed for the United States Navy.

    The class, with a planned total of ten ships, will replace the Navy's current carriers on a one-for-one basis, starting with the lead ship, Gerald R. Ford replacing Enterprise (CVN-65), and then eventually taking the place of the existing Nimitz-class carriers.

    The new vessels have a hull similar to the Nimitz class, but introduce technologies since developed with the CVN(X)/CVN-21 program, such as the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), as well as other design features intended to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs, including sailing with smaller crews.

    This class of aircraft carriers is named after former US President Gerald R. Ford.

    The biggest visible difference from earlier supercarriers is the more aft location of the island (superstructure). The Gerald R. Ford-class carriers will have a reduced whole-life cost due in part to reduced crew size.

    These ships are intended to sustain 160 sorties per day for 30-plus days, with a surge capability of 270 sorties per day.

    IMPORTANT! This package only contains only static landable objects.

    • Crash must be disabled to avoid potential collision detection issues. Landmarks point are provided, but there are no Navaids associated.
    • Flights cannot be started directly from the ships.
    • Due to the high detail, there may be a slight stuttering once the ship loads (approximately 10km from the ship).

    Aircraft launch and recovery functions must be implemented at aircraft level. Carrier is compatible with IndiaFoxTecho T-45C Goshawk and F-35C Lightning II.

    Initial release contains:

    USS Gerald R. Ford CVN-78

    • Near NAS Key West, Florida US
    • Near Kingsville, Texas, US (T-45C Goshawk Carrier Qualification Configuration)
    • Near Los Angeles, California, US
    • Near Honolulu, Hawaii, US

    USS John F. Kennedy CVN-79

    • Off the coast of the Olympic Peninsula, Washington, US
    • Near Okinawa, Japan
    • Near Norfolk, Virginia, US
    • Adriatic Sea

    USS Enterprise CVN-80

    • Near Sigonella NAS, Italy
    • Arabic Gulf, near Bahrein

