  • SSG Shares Cockpit Previews Of B748 Update XP

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-24-2022 11:09 AM  
    SSG Shares Cockpit Previews Of B748 Update

    Supercritical Simulations Group B747 v2.5 new cockpit work-in-progress:

    The Boeing 747-8 is a wide-body airliner developed by Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the largest variant of the 747. After introducing the 747-400, Boeing considered larger 747 versions as alternatives to Airbus's proposed Airbus A3XX. The airliner version can carry 467 passengers in a typical three-class configuration over 7,790 nmi (14,430 km). As of December 2021, it has 155 firm orders: 107 freighters and 48 passenger airliners, of which 149 have been delivered.

