IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Project Update

F-35 project update (CTDs, carriers, Xbox release and other stuff).

First, we are sorry for the lack of updates and replies to your comments - we have been very busy at work on several things, and we prioritize direct requests for help (either via private messages or emails).

Close To Desktop Issues

Let's start with the elephant in the room, that is CTDs.

Unfortunately, after the initial claim by Microsoft that they were able to replicate CTDs on the F-35, their investigation did not lead to much. The latest report we have received from them (on F-35 build 1.0.1) is that "it is a very solid build [...] with no CTDs".

This is CLEARLY NOT THE CASE in reality - as way too many users are reporting problems with this plane. And frankly we do not believe it is acceptable that a user has to fiddle with his/her configurations for hours in order to get it to work.

The latest news, by the way, is that there are users who get rid of the CTDs by flying the T-45C first.

On the other hand, there are many users, including Microsoft test team apparently, that have no problems at all with the package - which makes the issue even more puzzling.

We suspect that the problems lie on the HUD/HMD code, and are restructuring it, getting rid of a everything which is not strictly necessary, We will also provide an alternate configuration which uses the F/A-18 HUD just in case.

AS FOR DIRECTX 12 - A significant portion of the support request we receive for F-35 CTDs is linked to immediate CTDs with DirectX 12. As we said before, the DX12 implementation is a Beta and it is not compatible with the F-35. HOWEVER good news are that, according to Microsoft, this will be fixed in SU8.

X-Box And PC Marketplace Release

This are both on hold. While we have positive feedback on the last build, the CTD reports are still too many. We will resubmit the new build (1.0.2) as soon as it is available.

Ford-Class Carriers

They are ready for release except the manual... we expect them to be available for purchase shortly.

F-35 Project Update

The next build (1.0.2) will solve a couple of (minor) graphical mistakes, will feature a significant code cleanup of the HUD/HMD. By popular demand we are also increasing the engine sound volume.

We do not have a release date for 1.0.2 but it is a question of days.

We are also working on a major rework of the flight dynamics, with a proper implementation of FCS, but this will come at a later date.

And What Is Next?

We'll provide an update to our roadmap in a couple of weeks.

Source