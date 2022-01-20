  • Announcing Virtual Air Europa

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-23-2022 11:01 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Announcing Virtual Air Europa

    Virtual Air Europa launched on the 15th Jan 2022 on the vAMSYS Platform. Our main web site is virtualaea.com. We closely follow the real world Air Europa with our main Hub in LEMD with secondary hubs in GCXO and LEPA. We fly the ATR72, E195, B738, B788 and B789 with flights across Europe and long hauls to North America and South America. We use the latest state of the art Flight Tracker Pegasus which comes with the vAMSYS Platform. We have our own Discord server were pilots can meet, ask questions and socialize with people who all share a common interest in virtual aviation. We are a relaxed VA that only requires 1 flight every 90 days and your first flight must be recorded 7 days after joining. Our plans for the future will be to have regular events on any of the Networks currently available to virtual pilots as we hope to grow our community and have that special place were aviators can gather together and have fun. Check out our web site and if you like what you see then click the Join button. We will be recruiting a couple of staff members to help run things and look after our members. I look forward to welcoming you to our VA in the very near future.

    virtualaea.com

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    Bit illegal in Panama: DH-"Dove" (FSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Leaving Selva, an old WW-2 airstrip with a cargo of "mail" (honest) to the nearest island. Selva is a beautiful liitle freeware FSX scenery, but...

    Last Post By: mllgrennman Today, 10:56 AM Go to last post
    johnyyz

    MSFS update

    Thread Starter: johnyyz

    I am stuck on the looking for updates screen for the last 2 weeks any ideas ? thanks

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 10:49 AM Go to last post
    jgf

    weather software

    Thread Starter: jgf

    Been away from FS for a while; recently read ActiveSky V6.5 no longer works. Since neither the program nor the OS has changed I assume the issue...

    Last Post By: 3Green Today, 09:59 AM Go to last post
    orhanyavuz

    *** solo türk

    Thread Starter: orhanyavuz

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 09:33 AM Go to last post