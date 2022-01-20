Announcing Virtual Air Europa

Virtual Air Europa launched on the 15th Jan 2022 on the vAMSYS Platform. Our main web site is virtualaea.com. We closely follow the real world Air Europa with our main Hub in LEMD with secondary hubs in GCXO and LEPA. We fly the ATR72, E195, B738, B788 and B789 with flights across Europe and long hauls to North America and South America. We use the latest state of the art Flight Tracker Pegasus which comes with the vAMSYS Platform. We have our own Discord server were pilots can meet, ask questions and socialize with people who all share a common interest in virtual aviation. We are a relaxed VA that only requires 1 flight every 90 days and your first flight must be recorded 7 days after joining. Our plans for the future will be to have regular events on any of the Networks currently available to virtual pilots as we hope to grow our community and have that special place were aviators can gather together and have fun. Check out our web site and if you like what you see then click the Join button. We will be recruiting a couple of staff members to help run things and look after our members. I look forward to welcoming you to our VA in the very near future.

