  • FlyingIron Simulations Project Status Report MSFS/DCS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-22-2022 12:32 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FlyingIron Simulations Project Status Report MSFS/DCS

    G'day folks! Dan here - today I'm excited to bring to you our latest announcements and news for 2022! I'll be announcing our upcoming MSFS module, as well as teasing 2 more and then discussing development progress on the A-7E for DCS World (plus sharing some previews of the new 3D Model!)

    Let's kick things off by talking Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    MSFS: Announcing The F6F Hellcat

    Mean, rugged & powerful. These 3 simple terms can only begin to describe the beast of a machine that is the US Navy's F6F Hellcat.

    The Hellcat is a beautifully designed, carrier-operated fighter that is credited with destroying more enemy aircraft than any other Allied naval aircraft and playing a key role in achieving air superiority over the Pacific for the Allied Forces.

    The Hellcat is powered by a monstrous 2,000hp (2,250hp WEP) Pratt & Whitney R-2800 Double Wasp - an 18 cylinder air-cooled radial engine featuring a 2-stage, 2-speed Supercharger and water injection. The powerplant drives a huge 4m 3-bladed Hamilton Standard Constant-speed propeller.

    Key Features:

    • Incredibly detailed 3D Modelling & Artwork, with precise & intricate detailing of complex features such as the radial engine, gear bays & wing joints.
    • 10+ Historical Liveries, painstakingly detailed & textured
    • The authentic roar of the R-2800 Double Wasp Engine - professionally recorded from a real F6F Hellcat by the same production team that recorded our Spitfire sounds.
    • Wing-folding, Catapult Launches & Carrier Landing capabilities. Put your flying skills to the ultimate test!
    • Detailed simulation of all aircraft systems, including electrical & pneumatic systems.
    • Detailed simulation of the R-2800 Double Wasp Engine & it's many cooling systems.
    • Automated Flap system
    • FlyingIron Tablet UI Integration

    And much more!

    More...

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Badger26

    Need help programing Honeycomb yoke for FSX

    Thread Starter: Badger26

    Just got my first Honeycomb yoke today. Very impressed with the build quality. Its miles better than the Logitech POS I had before. I am just having...

    Last Post By: Luke Today, 01:56 PM Go to last post
    gcarty

    Frozen gauges in FS2004 on new Windows 10 PC

    Thread Starter: gcarty

    Last Wednesday my PC died on me (most likely a motherboard failure as when I turned it on I got no video signal nor any beep from the PC speaker) and...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 01:33 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    I think I'll just let someone else do the flying!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    A lot can be said for luxury aircraft. This is comfort at its best! The Cessna Citation Excel Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:20 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    B17

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    In this series a Boeing B17G, nicknamed "Joker", takes off, climbs out, and circles back over Wright Army Airfield (KLHW) in Georgia. The airplane...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:18 PM Go to last post