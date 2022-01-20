FlyingIron Simulations Project Status Report MSFS/DCS

G'day folks! Dan here - today I'm excited to bring to you our latest announcements and news for 2022! I'll be announcing our upcoming MSFS module, as well as teasing 2 more and then discussing development progress on the A-7E for DCS World (plus sharing some previews of the new 3D Model!)

Let's kick things off by talking Microsoft Flight Simulator:

MSFS: Announcing The F6F Hellcat

Mean, rugged & powerful. These 3 simple terms can only begin to describe the beast of a machine that is the US Navy's F6F Hellcat.

The Hellcat is a beautifully designed, carrier-operated fighter that is credited with destroying more enemy aircraft than any other Allied naval aircraft and playing a key role in achieving air superiority over the Pacific for the Allied Forces.

The Hellcat is powered by a monstrous 2,000hp (2,250hp WEP) Pratt & Whitney R-2800 Double Wasp - an 18 cylinder air-cooled radial engine featuring a 2-stage, 2-speed Supercharger and water injection. The powerplant drives a huge 4m 3-bladed Hamilton Standard Constant-speed propeller.

Key Features:

Incredibly detailed 3D Modelling & Artwork, with precise & intricate detailing of complex features such as the radial engine, gear bays & wing joints.

10+ Historical Liveries, painstakingly detailed & textured

The authentic roar of the R-2800 Double Wasp Engine - professionally recorded from a real F6F Hellcat by the same production team that recorded our Spitfire sounds.

Wing-folding, Catapult Launches & Carrier Landing capabilities. Put your flying skills to the ultimate test!

Detailed simulation of all aircraft systems, including electrical & pneumatic systems.

Detailed simulation of the R-2800 Double Wasp Engine & it's many cooling systems.

Automated Flap system

FlyingIron Tablet UI Integration

And much more!

