Taburet - UK Trees For MSFS 2020

The function of this mod is to replace trees all over the UK; Northern Ireland is not included. All default trees are removed and repositioned using Ordnance Survey forest data. It is needless to say that we now have a far more balanced environment, with trees actually matching the photorealistic textures. The chaotic MSFS trees system is cleared.

Although Ordnance Survey data are of excellent quality, the data covers forest only at this stage. Therefore expect to see less trees around urban areas, or your trees in the back of your house might also be missing. It takes a short time more to load than default; although minimal along with a small frame rates impact. The scenery is divided by areas that can be added or removed as pleased; see coverage map for areas.

