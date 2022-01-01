  • Tutorial: Instrument Approach Clearances with ATC Communications

    Nels_Anderson
    Instrument Approach Clearances with ATC Communications and Phraseology

    Learn about approach clearances and variations of ATC phraseology heard during the approach phase of an IFR flight. Cleared for the approach, Vectors to final, vectors across the final approach course, and full approaches with circle to land are some of the approach clearances and phraseology heard in this video covering instrument approach clearances.

    Air Traffic Control is simulated with the help of two active Air Traffic Controllers.

    If you are learning to fly and working on an instrument rating, a flight sim enthusiast using VATSIM or PilotEdge, or an already instrument rated pilot, this video has tips and examples of clearances and phraseology and procedures that are commonly used when operating under Instrument Flight Rules.

    For more information on VATSIM: VATSIM.net

    For more information on PilotEdge: pilotedge.net

    The video is from Microsoft Flight Simulator. The aircraft used is a Piper Turbo Arrow IV which is an add-on aircraft for MSFS that has been developed by Just Flight and is available at the FlightSim.Com Store.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

