FlyByWire Simulations Announces A32NX Improvements

We have merged a major improvement to our FBW, autopilot and autothrust implementations into the development and experimental versions.

We now highly recommend using a sensitivity setting of '-30%' to better simulate the increased force you need to push or pull the real sidestick in the aircraft. (Hardware dependent - results may vary).

We've also introduced a new settings recommendation page for smooth operation of our aircraft. Please see the following link:

Recommended Settings - FlyByWire Simulations Documentation

