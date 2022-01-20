  • FlyByWire Simulations Announces A32NX Improvements

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-21-2022 12:09 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    FlyByWire announces A32NX improvements

    We have merged a major improvement to our FBW, autopilot and autothrust implementations into the development and experimental versions.

    We now highly recommend using a sensitivity setting of '-30%' to better simulate the increased force you need to push or pull the real sidestick in the aircraft. (Hardware dependent - results may vary).

    We've also introduced a new settings recommendation page for smooth operation of our aircraft. Please see the following link:

    Recommended Settings - FlyByWire Simulations Documentation

    Source

    Tags: a32nx, flybywire

