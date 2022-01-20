Aeroplane Heaven Announces P-51 Mustang Update

P51 Mustang Update:
All vendors have been notified and those that bought from us or simmarket should have the notifications in their inbox.
Here are the contents of the changes log:
- Fuel gauge corrections to show correct amount of fuel.
- Altitude needle maths changed to correctly indicate 10000 , 1000 , 100 ft increments.
- Addition of the missing repaint texture - Factory used
- Addition of a super chrome restored texture.
- Settings for the stock Asobo jet fighter bone dome pilot (readme found in the documentation folder).
- Added the missing page to the manual on the takeoff procedures.
- Tweaked the spinner shape.
- Corrected the bands on "Old Crow" spinner.