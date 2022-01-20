  • Aeroplane Heaven Announces P-51 Mustang Update

    Nels_Anderson
    Aeroplane Heaven Announces P-51 Mustang Update

    P51 Mustang Update:

    All vendors have been notified and those that bought from us or simmarket should have the notifications in their inbox.

    Here are the contents of the changes log:

    1. Fuel gauge corrections to show correct amount of fuel.
    2. Altitude needle maths changed to correctly indicate 10000 , 1000 , 100 ft increments.
    3. Addition of the missing repaint texture - Factory used
    4. Addition of a super chrome restored texture.
    5. Settings for the stock Asobo jet fighter bone dome pilot (readme found in the documentation folder).
    6. Added the missing page to the manual on the takeoff procedures.
    7. Tweaked the spinner shape.
    8. Corrected the bands on "Old Crow" spinner.

