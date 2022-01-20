MSFS 2020 January 20th, 2022 Development Update

Our Dev Q&A is just around the corner (January 26th at 10:30am PT or 1830Z on twitch.tv/msfsofficial). We will be closing the forums for questions EOD Friday, so if you haven't yet, please go upvote for your favorite questions or post your own if you don't see it asked. We will also take live questions during the stream, so there will be ample opportunities.

SDK Update

General

Like we mentioned last week, we will meet you again for a new Live SDK Q&A on February 9th!

Dev Mode

Work has started on the weather API for WASM (exposing the same bitmaps that are available in JavaScript).

Statistics Profiler:

We added a new column "Total Vertex Count" which shows the sum of Static Vertex count and Skinned Vertex count. The Vertex/Max Vertex ratio column now uses this total vertex to compute the ratio.



We added a new Hiding option in the Hiding menu to hide objects with no active occurrence.



We changed and added some tooltips.

Scenery Editor:

We reworked the hierarchy system to provide more intuitive and flexible groups, better filtering, drag and drop feature, etc.



We fixed the control towers without sceneries.



We renamed "Tower" to "ControlTower" in the object list.

Aircraft Editor:

We added two new entries "Drag" and "Ground Effect" to the Debug menu which provide access to the corresponding debug tools.

