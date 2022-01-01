  • Rotate Releases Trailer X-Plane MD-11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-20-2022 12:42 PM  Number of Views: 168  
    1 Comment

    Rotate Releases Trailer X-Plane MD-11

    Early look: Rotate MD-11 - Another Major Airliner coming to X-Plane:

    The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 is an American tri-jet wide-body airliner manufactured by American McDonnell Douglas and later by Boeing. Following DC-10 development studies, the MD-11 program was launched on December 30, 1986. Assembly of the first prototype began on March 9, 1988. The last of 200 aircraft was built in October 2000 after Boeing merged with MDC in 1997. Some MD-11 freighters were built, but many more are converted MD-11 passenger aircraft, many of which are still in service with cargo airlines.

    rotatesim.com

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022
    Tags: md-11, rotate
    1 Comment
    1. HornetAircraft's Avatar
      HornetAircraft - Today, 02:16 PM
      will be a day 1 purchase for me.

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Gibbes Sepik Airways

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk30 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk34 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk32 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk38 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:32 PM Go to last post
    Honus

    Overland Simmer's Sky 747 Contact Points

    Thread Starter: Honus

    Hi, Does anyone have correct contact points for this model? The default ones seem way off and i can't seem to get the two outboard gear to sit...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 02:25 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat For MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23661-Review-DC-Designs-F-14-A-B-Tomcat-For-MSFS

    Last Post By: Huddison Today, 02:17 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:15 PM Go to last post