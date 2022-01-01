Rotate Releases Trailer X-Plane MD-11

Early look: Rotate MD-11 - Another Major Airliner coming to X-Plane:

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 is an American tri-jet wide-body airliner manufactured by American McDonnell Douglas and later by Boeing. Following DC-10 development studies, the MD-11 program was launched on December 30, 1986. Assembly of the first prototype began on March 9, 1988. The last of 200 aircraft was built in October 2000 after Boeing merged with MDC in 1997. Some MD-11 freighters were built, but many more are converted MD-11 passenger aircraft, many of which are still in service with cargo airlines.

