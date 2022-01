Laminar Research Shows Super Cub In X-Plane 12

The team behind X-Plane, Laminar Research, have yet again taken to Facebook with some more teaser images of their upcoming sim, X-Plane 12. This time around it's the venerable Super Cub which is being previewed, surely a delight to those who enjoy things low and slow. As you can see, the detailing is highly impressive, as is the weathered livery. With any luck, we should get a release date soon, so stay tuned for more X-Plane 12 news at FlightSim.Com.

