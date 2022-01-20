Review: Aerosoft - Antarctica - British Rothera

Introduction

Welcome to Antarctica, and to be more precise, Antarctica Volume 1 - British Rothera and Beyond by Aerosoft GmbH. Antarctica is the earth's southernmost continent and home to the famous South Pole. It is a vast area covering more than 5 million square miles or 14,000 square kilometres, with over 98% of the land mass being covered by ice. However, if you are looking for somewhere to just get away from it all, this may be the place for you, as the population only gets up to about 5,000 in the summer months. Considering the continent is twice the size of Australia, it gives you plenty of space to spread out and take in the stunning scenery. But do not be fooled by the remoteness and the lack of vegetation or people, as this part of the world has some of the most stunning scenery imaginable, and I can safely say that after spending several hours here, I have totally fallen in love with the place.

The scenery being reviewed comes from the folks over at Aerosoft GmbH, and it focuses on three specific field locations run by the British Antarctic Survey, namely Rothera Base, Fossil Bluff Skiway and the very remote Sky Blu with its blue ice runway. The two later locations function as fuel stops for the Twin Otters and Dash 7 that frequent the area in the summer months, when they regularly ferry passengers and freight from Stanley in the Falklands, some 1,800 kilometres or 1,150 miles away.

The base at Rothera fulfills its role as the primary research station for the area, as well as the capital of the British Antarctic Territory, a British Overseas Territory. It is situated at Rothera Point on Adelaide Island to the west of the Antarctic Peninsula, where there has been a settlement since the 1960's, with the current facility being established in the mid 1970's.

It really is a stunning part of the world with its high mountain peaks, expansive glaciers, beautiful crystal-clear waters and vast open spaces, not to mention the vibrant and diverse wildlife populations, so if you would like to know more about what is on offer, then please read on.

Purchase, Download, Documentation And Installation

I obtained my copy at the FlightSim.Com Store, where it retails at a very reasonable $14.99. As it is published by Aerosoft, you will need to sign up to their Aerosoft One platform to download and install the scenery. I found it a little bit fiddly at first, but like all things, once you learn how, it is not that difficult. The installer does everything for you, and you will be set up in no time with an additional 290 MB of scenery on your hard drive. Within Aerosoft One, you can access the manual that comes with the scenery, get the technical overview of the scenery from the developer, as well as access their support network. From here you can also uninstall the scenery if you wish.

As I mentioned, the scenery comes with a nicely laid out 39-page manual, which in addition to providing all the information you need regarding the scenery features, it also references real life experiences of pilots who regularly fly in this region. There are several pages dedicated to this, and these cover things like the additional skills required to fly in this region, weather challenges, radio and communication protocols, ferry flights and further reading if interested. This is a nice touch and really allows you to immerse your self in the experience. The manual is also peppered with numerous photographs of some of the best features, as well as a couple of airfield charts for basic reference purposes. An explanation of the flight plans that are included with the scenery is also provided.