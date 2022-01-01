  • FlyingIron Simulations Announces Warbird Wednesday

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-19-2022 01:02 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FlyingIron Simulations Announces Warbird Wednesday

    Always wanted to fly with other warbird pilots, hanging out, roaring away to nowhere in particular but at decent speeds? Welcome to Warbird Wednesday where we do exactly that! Fly your choice of warbird, or any other aircraft capable of 290 MPH or so, and be part of our adventure!

    This perpetual event is hosted on Wednesdays at 1200z and 2200z. There is no master flight plan. It has a beginning but no end. We'll simply chat about where we roughly like to go during our travels and head that way. Each week we'll depart where we landed last. Above all, we're gonna have a great time together.

    Each weekly route will be around 400 NM allowing us to complete it in just under 2 hours. There will be plenty of touch'n'goes, tower buzzes, dive runs and landings.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Chicago hop from (K)ORD to CGX in winter with a Electrea Model 10

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    It's a cold and dreary snow sky day in Chicago when we ferry hop from ORD to CGX (The old Meigs Field).

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:38 PM Go to last post
    fsblibli

    Rudder not working right in flight

    Thread Starter: fsblibli

    Hi, I've seen simlar posts but none is answering my question. FSX has been fine for years. Suddenly my rudder gets kind of stuck in flight. It...

    Last Post By: User4574 Today, 01:32 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Mustang!

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Aeroplane Heaven's new Mustang, I love it, apart from the sound jk1141 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1143 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1144...

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 12:46 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Pendaja

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk1160 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1180 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Clip_21 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post