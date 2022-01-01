FlyingIron Simulations Announces Warbird Wednesday

Always wanted to fly with other warbird pilots, hanging out, roaring away to nowhere in particular but at decent speeds? Welcome to Warbird Wednesday where we do exactly that! Fly your choice of warbird, or any other aircraft capable of 290 MPH or so, and be part of our adventure!

This perpetual event is hosted on Wednesdays at 1200z and 2200z. There is no master flight plan. It has a beginning but no end. We'll simply chat about where we roughly like to go during our travels and head that way. Each week we'll depart where we landed last. Above all, we're gonna have a great time together.

Each weekly route will be around 400 NM allowing us to complete it in just under 2 hours. There will be plenty of touch'n'goes, tower buzzes, dive runs and landings.

