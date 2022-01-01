  • Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter For MSFS Released

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-19-2022  
    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    The DHC-6 Twin Otter is the ultimate go-anywhere aircraft. It was built to reliably and safely go where other aircraft don't stand a chance. It can land on tarmac runways, mudflats, water, sand, snow, ice and does regular scheduled flights in both of the Polar Regions and to airports at extreme altitude as well as tropical islands. Optionally equipped with skies, tundra tires and floats there will be no place where the trusty Twin Otter will not be able to take you.

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    With versions for cargo and passengers, 100 and 300 models and different engines we cover the whole range of this amazing aircraft. One of the main reasons the Twin Otter is still performing well after years is its rugged design. A fixed landing gear that is strong, light and cannot fail. A tall wing that keeps the engines clear of debris and is designed for STOL operation. Besides the PT6A-20 turboprop engine manufactured by Pratt & Whitney Canada is one of the best engines ever built.

    The aircraft has been completely designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator and uses the latest design, system and flight model technology.

    Start your flight adventure today and explore the globe in the aircraft that was built for any terrain!

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Full new development using all options of the platform
      • Highly optimized modelling, prepared for use on PC and Xbox
      • Wwise sound set with close to 300 spatially placed sounds
      • Full use of decals to save on texture memory, very light on system resources
    • Complex icing modelled on almost all surfaces and functional de-icing systems including electrical de-icing for probes and de-icing boots for leading edge.
    • Fully featured fuel systems (updated when MSFS adds more features)
    • High-definition flight models for each model
    • No additional navigation database needed
    • MSFS checklists implemented
    • Complete avionics stack (all compatible with available tweaks)
      • Garmin 530 all-in-one GPS/Nav/Comm solution
      • Garmin 430 all-in-one GPS/Nav/Comm solution
      • Bendix/King KR-87 ADF Receiver
      • Bendix/King KT-76C Transponder
      • Bendix/King KAP140 Autopilot
      • Intercontinental Altitude Alerter
      • Collins 913K Autopilot Controller (used as repeater for the KAP140)
      • Bendix/King KMA Audio Selector
      • Collins FD-112V Flight Director
    • Thirteen models:
      • DHC6-100 Floats Passenger (Westcoast Air C-FGQH)
      • DHC6-100 Wheels Cargo (Norway Airforce MXJ_67-062)
      • DHC6-100 Wheels Passenger (Fuerza Aerea de chile 940)
      • DHC6-300 Amphibian Passenger (Viking Air N153QS)
      • DHC6-300 Floats Passenger (Trans Maldivian 8Q-TJM)
      • DHC6-300 Floats Passenger Short Nose (Trans Maldivian 8Q-MAV)
      • DHC6-300 Ski Cargo (British Antarctica Survey VP-FBB)
      • DHC6-300 Tundra Wheels Cargo (Air Inuit C-GKCJ)
      • DHC6-300 Tundra Wheels Passenger (Norlandair TF-NLC)
      • DHC6-300 Wheels Cargo 3 Blade Prop (Aklak Air C-CDHC)
      • DHC6-300 Wheels Cargo 4 Blade Prop (Aklak Air C-CDHC)
      • DHC6-300 Wheels Skydiver (Perris Valley Skydiving N-708PV)
      • DHC6-300 Wheels Passenger (Solomons Airline H4-FNT)

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    Purchase Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020

