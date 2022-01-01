  • Aerosoft Twin Otter Trailer For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft Twin Otter

    The DHC-6 Twin Otter is the ultimate go-anywhere aircraft. It was built to reliably and safely go where other aircraft don't stand a chance.

    It can land on tarmac runways, mudflats, water, sand, snow, ice and does regular scheduled flights in both of the Polar Regions and to airports at extreme altitude as well as on tropical islands.

    Optionally equipped with skis, tundra tires and floats there will be no place where the trusty Twin Otter will not be able to take you. With versions for cargo and passengers, 100 and 300 models and different engines we cover the whole range of this amazing aircraft.

