    Nels_Anderson
    Perfect Flight - Beautiful World MSFS

    Beautiful World MSFS is an "all inclusive" Activity Pack to explore the beautiful world of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Fly for hours of pure fun, visit captivating scenery, discover nature trails, test your skills in new exciting landing challenges.

    Features

    • 439 Landmarks - a multitude of new markers for bridges, buildings, parks, squares, monuments, rivers, lakes and much more.
    • 7 Scenic Tours - Explore some of the most beautiful areas in the world on these seven tours which include: Amalfi Coast, Grand Bahama, Kotor Bay, Panama Canal, Rocky Mountains, British Virgin Islands and Zhangye National Geopark.
    • 9 Discovery Flights - Fly over a set of beautiful cities like Amsterdam, Brussels, Lille, London, Rome, Southampton, Paris, Venice and Freeport.
    • 8 Landing Challenges - Make a perfect landing at Cocobeach, Guarulhos Intl, Ivato, Key West, Newarl Liberty, Puerto Princesa, Seymour and Sindeny Airstrip.
    • Easy to fly – In Scenic Tours You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD but you will receive also routing instruction as well. So enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes. Hours and hours of pure fun, indulging your passion for flying at the same time.
    • TTS technology - Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by the Narrator voice.

    Custom Settings – You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time.

