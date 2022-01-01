Remastered Wright Brothers Photos And FlightSim Historical Flight

Remastered Wright Brothers Photos And FlightSim Historical Flight By Laurie Doering

Laurie Doering has been using Microsoft Flight Simulator since the 5.1 version introduced in 1995. Numerous screen shots, aircraft liveries and freeware aircraft were contributed by Laurie since the earliest days of FlightSim.Com.

He has always had an interest in photography and video editing and started a YouTube channel just over a year ago called The Flight Level. As a private pilot he enjoys creating videos based on his real world flights and flights in the simulator. He has made several videos comparing the real world perspective to the simulator setting including flights over Niagara Falls and Toronto. He especially enjoys researching a topic to its fullest and blending the content with Flight Simulator.

The latest video on his channel is no exception and represents some of his most extensive video work: Wright Brothers Remastered Rare Photos - Kill Devil Hills Historical Flight in Flight Simulator - 4K. This video is a mini documentary on the Wright Brothers success from 1900-1903. Digital images from the original Wright brothers glass plate negatives were individually remastered through photo editing before incorporation into the video. The short documentary finishes with a flight out of Kill Devil Hills to view the landmarks and landscape as they are today.

Wright Brothers Remastered Rare Photos - Kill Devil Hills Historical Flight in Flight Simulator - 4K

This historical mini-documentary captures the Wright brothers success at Kill Devil Hills at the turn of the century. Extensive photo editing was used.

Laurie Doering

Youtube channel: The Flight Level