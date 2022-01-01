  • Lionheart Creations Q200 Quickie Manual Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-17-2022 06:03 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Lionheart Creations Q200 Quickie Manual Available

    Attention Q200 Dragonfly Pilots...

    For those of you that are new owners of the wild little X-Wing homebuilt, and if you didn't know, or haven't read through it yet, the Q200 for MSFS comes with a very nice manual packed full of screen shots that show you how it all works and where the clickies are, how its wild flaps system works, and the list goes on. It's a huge package with many features and if you do not peruse through the manaul, you will miss out on so much... SO MUCH! So read your owners manuals!

    For you all that wondered about it but held off because this bird is so crazy-different, but you want to know a little bit more, you too can download the manual. The manuals are free downloads. This will show you what all the plane comes with, so you can make a better decision.

    Download Manual: Q200_MSFS_Owners_Manual.pdf

    Happy flights, Q-pilots! Some fun canyons around Sedona to fly through at low altitude. Imagine it's Tatooine...

    Source
    Purchase Lionheart Creations Q200 for MSFS 2020
    Also available for FSX/P3D

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Chicago hop from (K)ORD to CGX in winter with a Electrea Model 10

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    It's a cold and dreary snow sky day in Chicago when we ferry hop from ORD to CGX (The old Meigs Field).

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 07:26 PM Go to last post
    gordonbennett

    When Size really matters

    Thread Starter: gordonbennett

    i am running MSFS on my laptop which is an AMD Ryzen 5 dual GPU (2gb Radeon Vega and 3gb Nvidia) low end gaming one with 8gb of ram and a 500GB SSD....

    Last Post By: gordonbennett Today, 06:34 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat For MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23661-Review-DC-Designs-F-14-A-B-Tomcat-For-MSFS

    Last Post By: Disneyflyer Today, 04:39 PM Go to last post
    Joop Kruize

    Follow the Colorado River from its source to Grand Canyons and to the ocean

    Thread Starter: Joop Kruize

    My publications CRT Part 1, the journey from an airport near Denver to Page Municipal Airport, is in FlightGear: May 3, '21. "Follow the Colorado...

    Last Post By: Joop Kruize Today, 04:35 PM Go to last post