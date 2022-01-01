Lionheart Creations Q200 Quickie Manual Available

Attention Q200 Dragonfly Pilots...

For those of you that are new owners of the wild little X-Wing homebuilt, and if you didn't know, or haven't read through it yet, the Q200 for MSFS comes with a very nice manual packed full of screen shots that show you how it all works and where the clickies are, how its wild flaps system works, and the list goes on. It's a huge package with many features and if you do not peruse through the manaul, you will miss out on so much... SO MUCH! So read your owners manuals!

For you all that wondered about it but held off because this bird is so crazy-different, but you want to know a little bit more, you too can download the manual. The manuals are free downloads. This will show you what all the plane comes with, so you can make a better decision.

Download Manual: Q200_MSFS_Owners_Manual.pdf

Happy flights, Q-pilots! Some fun canyons around Sedona to fly through at low altitude. Imagine it's Tatooine...

Purchase Lionheart Creations Q200 for MSFS 2020

Also available for FSX/P3D