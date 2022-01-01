  • VSKYLABS Update on RC Helicopter For X-Plane

    Nels_Anderson
    VSKYLABS Update on RC Helicopter For X-Plane

    VSKYLABS - A highly engineered simulation of 1:7 Scale, turbine powered RC (radio-controlled) helicopter model. In the video - some tests (raw edits), including turbine power loss at the end.

    Development and flying using USB Transmitter-type Joystick (Mode 2).

    Sounds are fmod studio, composed and multi-layer build for maximum realism.

    The project introduces several assisting-features for the RC pilot in X-Plane, for optimum convenience and operations, both for 2-d and VR modes.

    The project will introduce the world of RC helicopters (Turbine powered specifically), with detailed illustrations, instructions and useful information for the beginner and expert enthusiasts.

    Flying RC model helicopters is...challenging...however it is one of the most rewarding activities both in real-world and in a simulator.

    Stay tuned for more showcasing/showoff videos.

    VSKYLABS Announces Turbine RC Helicopter For X-Plane

