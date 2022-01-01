IndiaFoxtEcho - America-Class LHA Ships For MSFS

This package contains static, landable objects for the America class ships and is primarily meant as companion of IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 aircraft for STOVL operation.

The America class (formerly the LHA(R) class) is a ship class of landing helicopter assault (LHA) type amphibious assault ships of the United States Navy. The class is designed to put ashore a Marine Expeditionary Unit using helicopters and MV-22B Osprey V/STOL transport aircraft, supported by AV-8B Harrier II or F-35 Lightning II V/STOL aircraft and various attack helicopters. The first of these warships was commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 2014 to replace USS Peleliu of the Tarawa class.

The design of the America class is based on that of USS Makin Island, the last ship of the Wasp class, but the "Flight 0" ships of the America class will not have well decks, and they have smaller on-board hospitals in order to give more space for aviation uses.

Although they only carry helicopters and V/STOL aircraft, USS America can be used as a small aircraft carrier with a squadron of jet fighters plus several multipurpose helicopters, such as the MH-60 Seahawk. They can carry about 20 to 25 AV-8B, F-35Bs, or a mixture of the two, but the future ships of this class, starting with USS Bougainville (LHA-8), will have smaller aircraft hangars to leave room for larger amphibious warfare well decks.

Important!

This package only contains only static landable objects.

Crash must be disabled to avoid potential collision detection issues.

Landmarks point are provided, but there are no Navaids associated.

Flights cannot be started directly from the ships.

Due to the high detail, there may be a slight stuttering once the ship loads (approximately 10 km from the ship)

Initial Release Contains

USS America LHA-6:

Near Los Angeles (F-35 operations)

Sea trials (near Pescagoula)

Sasebo, Japan (current homeport)

Hawaii

Arabic Gulf

USS Tripoli LHA-7:

Sea trials (near Pescagoula)

San Diego (current homeport)

