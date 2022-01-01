  • IndiaFoxtEcho FSX/P3D Aircraft Now Freeware

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-16-2022 06:43 PM  Number of Views: 27  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho FSX/P3D Aircraft Now Freeware

    In Italy we have a saying: "ogni promessa e debito" that is "every promise is a debt".

    Last summer we have decided to withdraw our P3D / FSX products from sales - one reason was that the sales numbers were extremely low, but the main reason is that it was becoming too difficult for us to provide a decent customer support for these platforms - and we think that a good customer support is extremely important for payware projects.

    But we promised that we will re-release these products as freeware - as a small sign of gratitude for the support we have received from the FSX/P3D community. Here are the links for the first batch (sorry for Eurofighter and F-35 fans... these will come at a slighly later date as we have to repack a couple of files).

    FREEWARE RELEASES FOR P3D / FSX

    Note that while these packages are now declared FREEWARE FOR NON COMMERCIAL USE, they are still COPYRIGHTED.

    Any usage different than private / recreational use in Microsoft Flight Simulator X or Lockheed Martin P3D is prohibited.

    In particular, it is PROHIBITED to:

    • Reverse engineer the content of these add-ons and extract code or graphical assets for any purpose.
    • Convert these package to other flght simulation platforms, games or any other application.
    • Use these add-ons for professional training or in any commercial application.

    THESE PRODUCT ARE RELEASED "AS THEY ARE" - NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND PROVIDED - NO SUPPORT OF ANY KIND PROVIDED.

    Source
    Shop IndiaFoxtEcho at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    FrankPilot

    An easier way to land?

    Thread Starter: FrankPilot

    I personally use this in real-life and in the Sim. Different to how I originally learnt. What do you think? Cheers. ...

    Last Post By: FrankPilot Today, 07:57 PM Go to last post
    DaddyTim

    How to break the sound barrier?

    Thread Starter: DaddyTim

    I tried once without success. I was flying the Hornet (F18) faster than 761 mph, but did not hear or experience anything. Has anyone else done it and...

    Last Post By: DaddyTim Today, 05:03 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Martin 4-0-4 "Mohawk" from Chicago to Bradford

    Thread Starter: peer01

    After introducing the not successful Martin 2-0-2 in 1947, the Glenn L. Martin Company worked hard to improve their airliner that was supposed to...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:45 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Don't Shoot!

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk1013 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1033 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr Clip_18 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk1028 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:39 PM Go to last post