IndiaFoxtEcho FSX/P3D Aircraft Now Freeware

In Italy we have a saying: "ogni promessa e debito" that is "every promise is a debt".

Last summer we have decided to withdraw our P3D / FSX products from sales - one reason was that the sales numbers were extremely low, but the main reason is that it was becoming too difficult for us to provide a decent customer support for these platforms - and we think that a good customer support is extremely important for payware projects.

But we promised that we will re-release these products as freeware - as a small sign of gratitude for the support we have received from the FSX/P3D community. Here are the links for the first batch (sorry for Eurofighter and F-35 fans... these will come at a slighly later date as we have to repack a couple of files).

FREEWARE RELEASES FOR P3D / FSX

Note that while these packages are now declared FREEWARE FOR NON COMMERCIAL USE, they are still COPYRIGHTED.

Any usage different than private / recreational use in Microsoft Flight Simulator X or Lockheed Martin P3D is prohibited.

In particular, it is PROHIBITED to:

Reverse engineer the content of these add-ons and extract code or graphical assets for any purpose.

Convert these package to other flght simulation platforms, games or any other application.

Use these add-ons for professional training or in any commercial application.

THESE PRODUCT ARE RELEASED "AS THEY ARE" - NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND PROVIDED - NO SUPPORT OF ANY KIND PROVIDED.

Source

