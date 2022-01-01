Carenado Releases C337 Skymaster II For MSFS 2020

Aircraft designer Carenado has announced that their C337 Skymaster II has been released for MSFS 2020.

Also known as the "push-pull" twin, this very popular and commercially successful aircraft is an icon in general aviation.

With its peculiar front/rear engines layout, it is commonly used for recon, surveillance, transport, cargo, firefighting activities and military missions.

It was designed in an era when twins accidents were very common, so two engines in the same axis was a novel idea in order to make them more secure.

Its particular silhouette makes it one of the easiest planes to spot all around the world.

Twin engine, 4 seats, 210 HP (each engine), max speed of 173 KTS and a maximum range of 965 NM are its main features.

Features

5 liveries

GNS530

GTN750 integration option (GTN750 from pms50.com).

BK RDR2000 weather radar.

KX 165 Nav/Com radio.

Custom KR87 ADF.

KT76A Transponder.

Cold and dark / Ready to taxi / Ready for takeoff start options.

Engine and wind sound effects when opening doors and windows.

Original HQ digital stereo sounds recorded directly from the real aircraft (engine, knobs, switches, buttons and different elements).

Realistic flight dynamics compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy.

Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials and textures.

PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries.

Tablet interphase for controlling static elements, pilots, opening doors, etc.; and starting options such as cold and dark and ready to taxi.

Available only in the in-game marketplace.

Source