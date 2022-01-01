  • iniSimulations A300 v2.02 Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-16-2022 11:34 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    iniSimulations A300 v2.02 Now Available.

    The iniSimulations A300-600R(F) ON THE LINE v2.02 is now available. This update includes various bug fixes and improvements. Install the v2.02 update via the iniManager.

    Changelog

    • Improved cabin passenger light panel clickspots
    • Improved FO EFB Alignment
    • IRS ON BAT/Align mode bug fixed
    • FCU buttons should no longer clip
    • ATC button hovering issue now fixed
    • VOR on PAX windows glass bug resolved
    • Autosave on EFB clipping now fixed
    • ECAM SD popout now fixed
    • HSI now fixed
    • ILS Coursepointer in ARC mode fixed
    • VOR manual mode now added
    • Heading bug is not visible at night on nav display in rose mode resolved
    • ILS course in ARC mode now adjustable
    • Fuel page drawing bug on LBS corrected
    • Improvement to turn direction logic in FMS
    • Improvement to FMS behaviour on respecting altitude CST on given turns
    • Engine fan blade issue now fixed
    • Cargo containers bug on removal now fixed

