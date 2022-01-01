iniSimulations A300 v2.02 Now Available.

The iniSimulations A300-600R(F) ON THE LINE v2.02 is now available. This update includes various bug fixes and improvements. Install the v2.02 update via the iniManager.
Changelog
- Improved cabin passenger light panel clickspots
- Improved FO EFB Alignment
- IRS ON BAT/Align mode bug fixed
- FCU buttons should no longer clip
- ATC button hovering issue now fixed
- VOR on PAX windows glass bug resolved
- Autosave on EFB clipping now fixed
- ECAM SD popout now fixed
- HSI now fixed
- ILS Coursepointer in ARC mode fixed
- VOR manual mode now added
- Heading bug is not visible at night on nav display in rose mode resolved
- ILS course in ARC mode now adjustable
- Fuel page drawing bug on LBS corrected
- Improvement to turn direction logic in FMS
- Improvement to FMS behaviour on respecting altitude CST on given turns
- Engine fan blade issue now fixed
- Cargo containers bug on removal now fixed