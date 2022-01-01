iniSimulations A300 v2.02 Now Available

The iniSimulations A300-600R(F) ON THE LINE v2.02 is now available. This update includes various bug fixes and improvements. Install the v2.02 update via the iniManager.

Changelog

Improved cabin passenger light panel clickspots

Improved FO EFB Alignment

IRS ON BAT/Align mode bug fixed

FCU buttons should no longer clip

ATC button hovering issue now fixed

VOR on PAX windows glass bug resolved

Autosave on EFB clipping now fixed

ECAM SD popout now fixed

HSI now fixed

ILS Coursepointer in ARC mode fixed

VOR manual mode now added

Heading bug is not visible at night on nav display in rose mode resolved

ILS course in ARC mode now adjustable

Fuel page drawing bug on LBS corrected

Improvement to turn direction logic in FMS

Improvement to FMS behaviour on respecting altitude CST on given turns

Engine fan blade issue now fixed

Cargo containers bug on removal now fixed

Source