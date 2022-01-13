  • DC Designs Concorde For MSFS Dev Update

    Here's the first Development Update of the year direct from our developer DC Designs. Please note all shots shown are WIP.

    Concorde's flight deck is now starting to come alive as more functionality is added. All switches, knobs and buttons are now active with coding being created to cover the huge array of functions for this complex airplane. The engineer's station is now also fully animated. Textures are being applied and soon coding will begin on the huge number of annunciator lights and other instruments, often unique to Concorde.

    Work has also been on-going with Concorde's flight model, which also requires many unique characteristics including supercruise. The model is nearing the flight-testing phase. While it already can fly in the simulator and reach Mach 2, it does not yet do so in the correct way. Step climbs, centre-of-gravity balancing via fuel transfer, thrust and drag curves and a host of other features are being worked upon to ensure that Concorde flies as she did in real life. The exterior model will receive further enhancements including weathering, improved PBR and continued modeling detail work as the project progresses.

    Hope you enjoy these latest screen shots.

