  Eagle Dynamics Showcases Upcoming F4U-1D Corsair For DCS

    We are also pleased to share more exciting progress being made by our third party partners Magnitude 3 with the DCS: F4U-1D Corsair as well as their Essex Class aircraft carrier. Check out the screen shots below, they look wonderful.

    If you're an FSX or P3D user and like the look of the Corsair, then why not head on over to the file library here at FlightSim.Com and check out the excellent freeware version by A.F. Scrub:

    FSX/P3D v3,v4 Vought Corsair F4U-5 and NF: corsair_f4u5_f4u5nf.zip

    FSX/P3D v3,v4 Vought Corsair F4U-5 and NF Navpanel: corsair_f4u5_navpanel.zip

    P3D v3,v4 Vought Corsair F4U-5 And NF Nav Panel Fix: p3dv3v4_corsair_f4u-5_navpanelfix.zip

    With over 700 downloads, this wonderful model has yet to receive any comments, so if you do download and enjoy the model, why not leave the author a message.

